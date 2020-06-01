Michelle WIlliams delivered a pointed acceptance speech about the upcoming U.S. elections and women's rights at the Golden Globes. The actress won an award for best actress in a limited series or movie for her rolle in "Fosse/Verdon."

It’s the second Golden Globe in six nominations for Williams.

WIlliams plays Gwen Verdon in the miniseries that spans five decades of the romantic and creative partnership between Bob Fosse and Gwen Verson. Sam Rockwell stars alongside Williams.

In a night that was mostly lacking in political talk despite increasing tensions with Iran, Williams spoke out for women and abortion rights during her acceptance speech.

She said she could not have had her career without employing “a woman’s right to choose. To choose when to have my children, and with whom.”

“When it’s time to vote, please do so in your own self-interest,” she said later in her speech. It’s what men have been doing for years.”

In 2019, Williams delivered an equally fiery speech when she won the award for lead actress for the same role. Her speech focusing on equal pay for women of color earned her a standing ovation.

"Next time a woman ⁠—and especially a woman of color, because she stands to make 52 cents on the dollar compared to her white male counterpart ⁠—tells you what she needs in order to do her job, listen to her, believe her, because one day she might stand in front of you and say, 'Thank you for allowing her to succeed because of her workplace environment and not in spite of it," Williams said at the Emmys.