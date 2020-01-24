KALKASKA, Mich. — Authorities say a couple died as they tried to rescue their two dogs from their burning home in northern Michigan.
Kalkaska County sheriff's officials say the fire broke out early Thursday morning at the Kalkaska Township home of Brian and Sheryl Curry.
The Currys got out safely but went back inside the burning home to rescue their dogs. Firefighters and deputies say they tried to save the couple but had to pull back because of dangerous conditions.
Their bodies later were found in the house. The dogs also died. Officials say the cause of the fire is being investigated.
