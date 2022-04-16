Reports: Michigan kindergartner shares Jose Cuervo margarita mix with students

The child brought the drink mix in their backpack, according to reports.

LIVONIA, Mich. — A kindergarten student in Livonia, Michigan, is accused of bringing a bottle of ready-to-drink Jose Cuervo margaritas and reportedly passing drinks to fellow classmates, according to multiple reports.

Fox 2 Detroit reports that parents with children at Grand River Academy said lthey were upset when they found out their kids had drunk some of the tequila-mixed drink.

"She felt woozy, a little dizzy," Dominique Zanders told Fox 2 in an interview. Her daughter was one of the students who had a few sips of the alleged alcoholic beverage.

The drink was reportedly brought out during snack time before a student told the teacher there was liquor in her cup. The school contacted parents immediately, Local 4 News reported. The school also stated that disciplinary action would be taken.

The kindergarten student brought the single-serve, pre-mixed drink to school that day in her backpack, according to reports.

A parent shared the letter that she received from the school the day of the incident with Local News 4.

It said, in part, "A student brought a premixed alcoholic drink to school, which was shared with a few other students. Upon learning of this, school leadership followed proper medical protocols and parents of the students involved were contacted immediately."

The school released the following statement to the news outlet in response: