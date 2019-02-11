LORAIN COUNTY, Ohio — A 31-year-old man suffered serious injuries after the car he was driving became "crushed" between two semi-trucks early Friday morning on the Ohio Turnpike.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol, the Ypsilanti, Michigan native was driving his Ford Focus eastbound when he ran into a moving tractor trailer in Brownhelm Township in Lorain County, near mile marker 135. The car became stuck underneath the trailer, and while the truck did pull over to the side of the road, he was unable to get far enough, and soon a second truck slammed into the rear of the Ford.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

The driver of the Ford was airlifted to MetroHealth Medical Center in Cleveland and is currently in critical condition. The Akron man driving the first truck was uninjured, while the Maple Heights native driving the second hurt his shoulder but refused medical treatment.

Ohio State Highway Patrol

The crash remains under investigation. Officials say the incident occurred around 6:15 a.m., and the turnpike was closed for just under an hour.