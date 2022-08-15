Michigan sheriff pins newly deputized son at police academy graduation

Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast had the honor of pinning his son, Ottawa County Sheriff's Deputy Mitchell Mast, at his police graduation ceremony last week.

ALLENDALE, Mich. — A West Michigan Sheriff had the honor of pinning a badge on his son, who will serve as a deputy in another county.

Last week, Oceana County Sheriff Craig Mast attended brand new Ottawa County Deputy Mitchell Mast's Grand Valley State University Police Academy graduation ceremony in Allendale.

It's customary for the police chief or sheriff to pin the new law enforcement officer they are hiring.

However, Ottawa County Sheriff Steve Kempker wanted to extend the honors to his fellow Sheriff in Oceana County.

Sheriff Mast said he's proud of his son.

“Mitchell has grown up in a law enforcement family. He knows what it’s like to have a dad go to work for twelve hours, and miss different life events. I worked nightshift for my first fourteen years, which is most of Mitchell’s childhood; he knows what nightshift is about," Sheriff Mast said.

“I’m glad Mitchell will be working for a very progressive sheriff’s office that is doing great things for their citizens and visitors.”

Deputy Mitchell Mast reported for work on Monday.

►Make it easy to keep up to date with more stories like this. Download the 13 ON YOUR SIDE app now.