MOSCOW, Russia — The only thing the passengers heard was a flight attendant asking if there was a doctor on board.

There wasn't, according to the Russian-owned news network RT. There was no one who could help the Aeroflot airline pilot who suffered a heart attack in the cockpit during a flight from Moscow to a resort town on the Black Sea.

The Daily Mirror reports it happened Sunday at 33,000 feet, and the 49-year-old pilot was pronounced dead in an ambulance after the Airbus 320 made an emergency landing.

RT's reporting seems to indicate the pilot wasn't feeling well before takeoff. An airline spokesperson said he had complained of chest pain, but he passed a pre-flight physical.

This was the planned path for an Aeroflot flight from Moscow to Anapa. The plane made an emergency landing Sunday in Rostov-on-Don after the pilot suffered a heart attack.

Google Maps

RELATED: Taking blood pressure medicine before bed may lower risk of stroke, heart attack and death, study says

RELATED: This 25-year-old is livestreaming her brain surgery in Dallas on Tuesday

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter