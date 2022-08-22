APD is still working to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a shooting in Midtown Atlanta where at least three people have been hurt.

APD is asking residents to stay off of roads near the Midtown area, specifically the areas between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W. Peachtree Street NW.

They added that the shooter is not in custody and they are searching the area for a suspect.

Officers didn't provide any other details. They are still working to gather information.

We are currently working an active situation in Midtown. Preliminary information indicates three people have been shot. The shooter is not in custody and we have multiple officers in the area searching for the suspect. pic.twitter.com/R98h5lUw5U — Atlanta Police Department (@Atlanta_Police) August 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.