ATLANTA — Atlanta Police have been called to investigate a shooting in Midtown Atlanta where at least three people have been hurt.
APD is asking residents to stay off of roads near the Midtown area, specifically the areas between 12th Street and Peachtree Street NE and 15th Street and W. Peachtree Street NW.
They added that the shooter is not in custody and they are searching the area for a suspect.
Officers didn't provide any other details. They are still working to gather information.
APD working scene of Midtown Atlanta shooting
This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.
