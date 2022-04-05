Character actor Mike Hagerty dead at 67

Hagerty appeared on many sitcoms over the year, including "Friends" and "Curb Your Enthusiasm."

WASHINGTON — Character actor Mike Hagerty, known for his comedic, blue-collar worker roles in shows like "Friends" and "Lucky Louie" died Thursday at 67.

In an Instagram post, comedian Bridget Everett who co-starred with Hagerty on HBO's "Somebody Somewhere," confirmed his death on Friday, saying she was "devastated" by the news. No cause of death was provided.

"A beloved character actor, his love of his hometown of Chicago and his family were the cornerstones of his life," Everett wrote. " He will be sorely missed."

Everett described Hagerty as "special, warm and funny" in a separate post. Hagerty played Everett’s character's father in the HBO show, which was renewed for a second season earlier this year.

Known for his thick mustache and Chicago accent, Hagerty's career focused primarily on television, and he appeared in several shows including "Cheers," "Curb Your Enthusiasm," "Seinfeld" and "The Wonder Years." His most notable roles perhaps included Mr. Treeger the building superintendent in "Friends" and Mike the muffler-store manager in "Lucky Louie."

Hagerty also appeared in several movies, including "Brewster’s Millions," "So I Married an Axe Murderer," "Austin Powers: The Spy Who Shagged Me," "Inspector Gadget," "Rampage: The Hillside Strangler Murders," and "Thin Ice."