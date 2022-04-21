Reports: Mike Tyson punches man on plane about to leave for Florida

A representative for the boxer said the other passenger provoked him.

Former heavyweight champ Mike Tyson repeatedly punched a fellow passenger aboard a commercial jet that was about to fly Wednesday night from California to Florida, CBS News reports.

The incident was first brought to light by TMZ Sports, which obtained cell phone video appearing to show 55-year-old Tyson pummeling the man on the JetBlue plane at San Francisco International Airport.

Police told TMZ the man was treated for injuries but refused to cooperate with investigators. A spokesperson for Tyson implied to USA TODAY and CBS News that the other passenger provoked him.

"Unfortunately, Mr. Tyson had an incident on a flight with an aggressive passenger who began harassing him and threw a water bottle at him while he was in his seat," the spokesperson told USA TODAY Sports.

JetBlue did not immediately respond to a request for comment from CBS.