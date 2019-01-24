ERNUL, N.C. — The search for a missing 3-year-old in North Carolina continues into day two.

The Craven County Sheriff’s Office says Casey Hathaway was last seen Tuesday at his grandmother's house

Craven County Sheriff Chip Hughes told CBS 17-WNCT his grandmother was watching a group of kids who were playing outside when two of them came inside without Hathaway.

Craven County Sheriff's Office The search for 3-year-old Casey Hathaway continues in Craven County, North Carolina. The Craven County Sheriff's Office is leading the investigation to find Casey. He was reported missing on...

Law enforcement said the family searched for Hathaway for about 45 minutes before calling authorities.

Hundreds of professional searchers and volunteers have been out looking for him.

Hathaway is 28 inches tall and weighs about 25 pounds, according to deputies. He has blond hair and brown eyes.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the 10 News app now.

Have a news tip? Email tips@wtsp.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.