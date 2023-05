Police say that a nearly 20-hour search resulted in Connor Mathis's body being found.

JEKYLL ISLAND, Ga. — A missing 16-year-old who wandered away from a church camp on Jekyll Island has been found dead, police have confirmed.

Hundreds of volunteers and law enforcement officers were searching for Connor Mathis Tuesday.

Mathis, who has autism, was last seen at Camp Jekyll on Monday.

The Brunswick News reported that he was not present at a 6 p.m. activity, which was when he was reported missing.