LAWRENCE, Ind. — A Silver Alert was issued on Tuesday, Feb. 25 for Kamonnie Bennett, who was last seen Monday, Feb. 24 around 4:30 p.m.
Indiana State Police say the 9-year-old is 4 feet 2 inches tall and weighs about 70 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes.
He was last seen wearing a grey T-shirt, light blue jeans and tennis shoes.
Officers believe Bennett is in extreme danger and may require medical attention.
Anyone with information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Lawrence Police Department at 317-545-7575 or 911.
