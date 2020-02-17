CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — The Cherokee County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing woman.

Authorities said Chloe Satterfield Crawford, 24, was last seen leaving her home on Stancil Road in the county on Thursday around 9 a.m.

A man named Brandon, authorities said, picked her up in a cream-colored truck. No word on the make or model.

Crawford was wearing a dark hoodie and blue jeans, authorities said.

She is described as 5'2" tall and 145 pounds.

