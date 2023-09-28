The sheriff said the body was found underwater in a pond and is believed to be the missing 5-year-old.

KATY, Texas — A body was found Thursday night in the search for a missing child who wandered away from his home earlier in the day, according to Sheriff Ed Gonzalez.

Los Jones went missing shortly before 3 p.m. from his home in the 5900 block of Longhorn Run Lane, which is roughly three blocks from the pond.

Investigators said Jones was at home with his mother and aunt when they believed he left the house through a bedroom window and made his way to the pond.

A neighbor's security camera caught Jones' final moments as he went into the water, which is how investigators knew where to begin their search. A search which deputies said has taken a toll on everyone involved.

"It’s a tragic situation," said Major Earl Dean. "None of our officers want to respond to this type of call but we have a duty to come out here. Our primary focus was to locate this child and we were hoping for the best, but unfortunately, this tragedy occurred.”

The Harris County Sheriff's Office used helicopters, drones, K9s and underwater sonar equipment to locate Jones' body in the water.

HCSO's Crimes Against Children Unit are involved in the investigation.

It's unknown if any charges will be filed.

