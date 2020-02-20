PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. — The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office is looking for missing 21-year-old Clemson University student, John Andrew Martin Jr., who was last seen at a residence in the Clemson area around 11 p.m. on Sunday night.

Martin is described as a white male, 5’9”, 145 lbs. with brown hair and blue eyes and was last seen wearing a black and red flannel shirt, khaki pants, work boots, and a gray hat.

It is believed he is driving a gray 2006 Mazda MZ3 hatchback with South Carolina license plate number MFS 136.

Detectives are currently following leads in an attempt to locate Martin.

The Pickens County Sheriff’s Office asks anyone that may see Martin or has information regarding his location to please contact the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office at (864) 898-5500.

