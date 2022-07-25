His owners announced on Facebook that their dog "Luigi" had been found approximately 36 miles away from where he originally went missing in the BWCA.

PEQUOT LAKES, Minn. — A dog that has been missing for nearly one month deep in the Minnesota wilderness has finally been found and returned to his owners.

The "Friends of the Boundary Waters Wilderness" (BWCA) Facebook page announced June 29 that a pup named Luigi was missing after bolting on a portage between Lake Polly and Kawasochong. Weeks went by, but there were no signs of Luigi anywhere.

Zane, one of Luigi's owners, said he had lots of friends in the vet industry who helped with flyers to get the word out that his dog was missing.

"Libraries and sheriff's offices also helped," Zane told KARE 11.

On Monday, the owners released an uplifting update on the BWCA Facebook page.

Amanda Kay — Luigi's other owner — wrote "After being missing for 29 days, our sweet boy is HOME! Luigi's dad got a call yesterday evening about a dog that was found near Loon Lake."

The description of the dog during that call sounded like Luigi, so Zane hopped in the car and made the five hour drive north to retrieve his buddy.

Zane told KARE 11 that Luigi was found approximately 36 miles from where he first went missing. The dog was very thin and looked malnourished, Zane said, but was otherwise OK.

"We are SO thankful for everyone who shared his information and helped to identify him. Thank you to everyone for sharing this post and keeping an eye out for this precious pup. We just can't say it enough -- THANK YOU!!!" Kay commented on the BWCA's Facebook post.

Watch more local news: