Missing New Jersey mom found dead following son's AMBER Alert, reports say

Investigators believe Yasemin Uyar and her 2-year-old son were abducted by the boy's father, according to law enforcement.

MONTEREY, Tenn. — A missing mom from New Jersey was found dead Saturday in Tennessee after police reportedly located her 2-year-old son, who had been at the center of an AMBER Alert, alive.

Yasemin Uyar, 24, and her son, Sebastian Rios were reported missing Friday after the boy did not arrive at daycare and Uyar did not show up for her shift at work, according to a news release from the Union County Prosecutor's Office in New Jersey.

Investigators believe the two were abducted by the boy's father Tyler Rios, 27, per an AMBER alert issued by New Jersey police.

The prosecutor's office says Sebastian was found unharmed early Saturday with his father Tyler Rios, who was taken into custody without incident. Later that day, the release says, investigators found Uyar's body in a nearby wooded area.

Friends of Uyar said the young mother had filed a restraining order against Rios as he had a history of abusing her, CBS2 reports.

Tyler Rios remains in custody in Tennessee and is charged with first-degree kidnapping. Criminal charges related to the death of Uyar are pending.

According to county prosecutors, first-degree kidnapping charges are commonly punishable by terms of 15 to 30 years in state prison.