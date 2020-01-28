PAULDING COUNTY, Ga. — The Paulding County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's assistance in finding a missing child.

14-year-old Issac Lamont Hodges was last seen in the Southern Trace Subdivision in Rockmart, Georgia. He was publicly announced missing on Saturday.

Hodges is described as 5 '9" tall, 210 pounds with a black afro and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a navy blue hoodie and grey jogging pants.

Anyone with information on Hodges's whereabouts is asked to call the Paulding County Sheriff's Office at 770-443-3010 or 911.

