Deputies say she couldn't be found in her bedroom one morning and appears to have taken a neighbor's car.

SALISBURY, N.C. — Rowan County deputies are looking for a missing teen they say could be trying to travel to Florida to visit an unknown person.

According to RCSO, 14-year-old Aleah Paige Gaultney was reported missing on Sunday, March 21. At 7 a.m. that day, deputies say her mother discovered she wasn't in her bedroom. However, RCSO says Aleah left a note behind saying she intended to travel to Florida to meet someone but did not name who she was seeing or where exactly in Florida she was going to. Deputies say Aleah's mother told them they have no family there or know anyone who lives in the state.

Deputies also said Aleah took a neighbor's car, apologizing to the neighbor in her note. The car in question is a 2007 white Ford Fusion sedan with North Carolina tag ZTY1012 and has since been entered into the NCIC as a stolen car. It isn't known if Aleah acted alone in stealing the car or had help, as deputies say her mother told them Aleah doesn't know how to drive a car well.

Aleah stands at 5 feet 4 inches tall and weighs about 155 pounds. She has blond hair and blue eyes. It's not known what she was wearing when she disappeared.

Information about Aleah and the missing car has been forwarded to law enforcement agencies in North Carolina, South Carolina, Georgia, Alabama, and Florida. Anyone who knows where she is should call any of the following deputies assigned to the case:

Det. Patrick Schmeltzer at 704-216-8702

1st Sgt. Oliver Greene at 704-216-8686

1st Lt. Rodney Mahaley at 704-216-8711