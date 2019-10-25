LOUISA COUNTY, Va. — An AMBER Alert was canceled for 14-year-old Isabel Shae Hicks, she has been found safe according to Virginia State Police.

Hicks is a 14-year-old girl from Louisa County, Virginia. She was last seen at her home at 3472 Crewsville Road in Bumpass, Virginia on Monday, October 21 at 1:00 a.m.

Isabel Shae Hicks, 14, is believed to be with Bruce William Lynch and in extreme danger.

She was believed to be with 33-year-old Bruce William Lynch, Jr., who police arrested for the abduction.

Bruce William Lynch, Jr. is believed to be with abducted teen Isabel Shae Hicks.

Police believed Lynch abducted Hicks from her home and that he might have had a gun with him.

According to Virginia's AMBER alert website, Lynch recently had suicidal thoughts.

Police thought Lynch might have tried to take Hicks out of state, but they were found in Virginia.