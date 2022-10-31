Nadia Lee, 2, has been missing since Oct. 16 after her mother was strangled to death.

ALVIN, Texas — The search for a missing 2-year-old who was last seen in Pasadena has moved to a landfill on private property.

Nadia Lee has been missing since Oct. 16 and the search continued Monday at a massive landfill in the Alvin area off Highway 6.

Texas EquuSearch confirmed they're digging in the landfill for any possible sign of the missing girl. A crew of nearly 20 people and lots of equipment assembled at the search area.

Officials said the area they're searching has actually been roped off for about a week and is about the size of a football field. They also said it's possible they will need to dig about eight feet deep.

Lee has been missing for more than two weeks after Houston police said her mother, Nancy Reed, was strangled to death.

The 2-year-old's father, Jyron Lee, is in custody on a murder charge. Houston police suspect the toddler may also be a victim of foul play.

EquuSearch spoke to KHOU 11 about the detail and difficulty of their search efforts.

"Literally just cutting open every bag and everything," EquuSearch founder and director Tim Miller said. "Just hope we can bring it to an end. I would certainly hope it wouldn't be here, but just in case it is, we've got a lot of work ahead of us."

Miller also said they don't know how long they'll be searching out there, but that more equipment is coming to help them search as they look for answers.

Their biggest fear is that Nadia won't be found.

"Time's not on our side," Miller said. "I don’t think any of us expect that happy ending. We do believe in miracles, and it would certainly take a miracle to get her back alive right now."

It is not known what Nadia was wearing but she may have had on a white short-sleeve T-shirt at the time of her disappearance. Nadia has brown eyes and black hair. She is about 2 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 50 pounds.

If you see her or have any information about her whereabouts, contact HPD’s Homicide Division at 714-308-3600 or Texas EquuSearch at 281-309-9500.