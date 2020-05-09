x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Nation World

Missing Idaho 2-year-old recovered from pond

Rory Pope was found after crews spent all night Friday draining water from the pond. He was recovered early Saturday morning.
Credit: Ada County Sheriff's Office
2-year-old Rory Pope was last seen on Sept. 2, 2020 in Eagle, Idaho.

EAGLE, Idaho — The Ada County Sheriff's Office confirmed via Twitter that the ongoing search for Rory Pope, the two-year-old boy missing from an Eagle neighborhood, has concluded. 

Rory was found in the pond near North Area Ave. early Saturday morning.

Crews spent all day Friday draining the water from the pond adjacent to the house Rory was staying at with his grandparents. 

They continued draining the pond throughout the night and early morning Saturday until the low water level allowed officers to recover him.

Related Articles