Amber Alert for girl abducted from bus stop in Missouri

Missouri State Highway Patrol said Kenniyah McCain was abducted in Charleston, Missouri, by two men in a black Chevy SUV

CHARLESTON, Mo. — The Missouri State Highway Patrol has activated an Amber Alert for a girl they said was taken from a bus stop in the southeastern part of the state.

The patrol said Kenniyah McCain was abducted from the area of South Sixth and Commercial streets in Charleston, Missouri, which is about 40 miles south of Cape Girardeau.

Kenniyah is 15 years old. She was wearing blue pajama bottoms, but it’s unknown what color top she was wearing.

The patrol said she was taken at about 7:30 a.m. Friday from a bus stop by two men who were wearing dark colored clothing. They were in a black Chevy SUV, possibly either a Tahoe or Suburban. The license plate is unknown.

Anyone with information about Kenniyah is asked to immediately call 911 or the Charleston Police Department at 573-573-683-3737.