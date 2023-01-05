M&M's releasing first-ever all-female packs

NEWARK, N.J. — Mars has announced the release of its first-ever packs of all-female M&M's.
The candy company said the packages "celebrate women everywhere who are flipping the status quo."
Mars said the limited-edition M&M's packs will feature its female characters, Purple, Brown and Green, on inspirational packaging.
The packs will be the first united representation of the female trio spokes candies, according to Mars.
The M&M's packs will begin being released in January ahead of International Women's Day in March.
"The M&M's brand is on a mission to use the power of fun to create purposeful connections, as we work to create a world where everyone feels they belong," said Gabrielle Wesley, Chief Marketing Officer, Mars Wrigley North America. "Women all over the world are flipping how they define success and happiness while challenging the status quo, so we're thrilled to be able to recognize and celebrate them – and who better to help us on that mission than our own powerhouse spokes candies Green, Brown and Purple?"
Mars also said the public can nominate women who are "flipping the status quo" for the chance to be featured on M&M's platforms and receive $10,000 grants to further fund their flip.
Nominations can be made at M&Ms.com from Jan. 5 through Jan. 15.
