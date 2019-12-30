MOBILE, Ala. — They called it a homeless quilt, and it seems they thought it was funny.

Now, their police chief is apologizing on their behalf.

Two officers from the Mobile Police Department in Alabama identified themselves as the “panhandler patrol” in a post wishing everyone in their precinct a Merry Christmas.

They were posing with a ‘quilt’ made of confiscated cardboard signs.

WALA reports that Facebook post has been removed – but not before it was shared thousands of times.

Police Chief Lawrence Battiste offered his “sincerest apology” for the insensitivity.

“Although we do not condone panhandling and must enforce the city ordinances that limit panhandling, it is never our intent or desire as a police department to make light of those who find themselves in a homeless state,” wrote Battiste on Facebook.

Hundreds of people who commented on the chief's post called for the two officers to be fired.

AL.com identified them as recent graduates from the Mobile Police Academy. Preston McGraw became a police officer in February 2018. Alexandre Olivier got his badge in January 2019.

