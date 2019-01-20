MOBILE, Ala. — Police Officer Sean Tuder was shot and killed in the line of duty, according to the Associated Press.

The AP, citing the Mobile Police Department, reports Tuder was gunned down Sunday afternoon. A 19-year-old suspect is in custody, but it's not yet known whether the person fired the shot that killed the officer.

The department honored Tuder with "Officer of the Month" in July 2017. Its website says he joined the department in March 2016 and worked in the "high-crime area" of Mobile's Precinct 1.

"Tuder is commended for his numerous drug arrests, with four cases being sent for federal prosecution, and recovering six firearms," the department wrote.

The AP reports Tuder is the second police officer to die in the line of duty since February 2018, and the second in Alabama this month.

