Marian Kent turned 103 years old Friday at Overlook Village Senior Living facility in Moline.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOLINE, Ill. — A Quad City woman is celebrating more than a century of life after working a career on the assembly line.

Marian Kent turned 103 years old Friday at Overlook Village Senior Living facility in Moline. She's now surrounded by friends of a lifetime and they are making sure she starts her new age off in style.

"She's just charming beyond charming," friend Wanda McCready said. "You're our special lady for the year. We all love you."

Family and staff held a surprise party for the Wilton, Iowa native.

"I'll never get over this," Marian said. "I'm still in shock."

She worked at International Harvester for just over 29 years as a timekeeper on the assembly line.

"I don't feel 103, but I'm glad I am here," Marian said. "I feel about the same now as I did when I was in my 80s."

"I'm 93, so in a few more years, I'm going to catch up with her," friend Myrt Logan said.

Marian never had kids, but she said several nieces and nephews are like her own.

"They've helped me with a lot of things," Marian said. "I just recently sold my car, my house, and everything and if it wouldn't have been for my nephew. I wouldn't have been able to do all of that."

Up until 2022, Marian was driving. Her words of advice are to work hard, save your money and love your family and friends.