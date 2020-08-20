Reports: Mom of six kicked off plane because 2-year-old wouldn't wear mask

According to multiple news outlets, all passengers were temporarily told to leave the flight.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A mother and her six children were kicked off a JetBlue flight Wednesday because her youngest daughter wouldn't wear a mask, reports say.

In a video posted by the mom, Chaya Bruck, she trys to explain to a JetBlue flight attendant that her youngest daughter, who is 2 years old, won't cooperate and wear a mask but is wearing a pacifier.

The flight attendant says that any child 2 or older has to wear a mask, and the company has a zero-tolerance policy. The flight attendant then asks her to get off the flight with her six children.

"He said no, she has to cover her nose and her mouth, and I said I could try but then she was pulling it off," Bruch told NBC New York. "A few minutes later, they came to me and they told me that I have to gather my things and I have to get off the plane."

Later, all passengers on the flight from Orlando to Newark were told to leave the plane before being let back on again, according to the Daily News and NBC New York.

“It was horrible, the whole experience was traumatizing,” Bruck told the Daily News from Orlando International Airport, where she and her children were still stranded Wednesday afternoon.

The airline last updated its Travel Alerts page at 2 p.m.Wednesday, according to the timestamp on its website. The policy says “all travelers 2 years and older must wear a face covering over their nose and mouth throughout their journey.”

A spokesman for JetBlue told both news outlets the policy on face coverings was actually updated Aug. 10 to include 2-year-olds.

Shame on you JetBlue for harassing me and kicking me off with my 6 children because my 2 year old wouldn’t cooperate and wear a mask. jetBlue InFlight CREWmembers your crew members were nothing but bully’s and treated me and my family inhumanly. You have traumatized my children and me for life and in fact violated Jetblue Air written policy posted on you’re website stating that young children who are unable to wear a mask are exempt. This was also announced on the loudspeaker on the plane but nonetheless your flight attendants still harrased me and kicked me off the plane. Thank goodness for airlines like UnitedAirlines who were caring and understanding. Posted by Chaya Bruck on Wednesday, August 19, 2020

