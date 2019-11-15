TAMPA, Fla. — Investigators are still trying to figure out why a student decided to open fire at his high school in Santa Clarita, California.

Nightside's Angelina Salcedo has family there. Her aunt had just dropped off her youngest son five minutes away from the high school at Emblem Academy-- just minutes after all schools in the area were locked down.

"I heard about two helicopters up in the sky. As a mom, the first thing I wanted to do was get to my son's school as soon as possible and pick him up. I had to get him to safety as soon as possible, but I wasn't able to do that," Perez said.

Panic and fear rushed through her body. Police were searching for a shooter a mile from her home.

"I was very scared because this guy could be you know anywhere near me or my son," Perez said.

The Los Angeles County Sheriff says the shooter was just 16-years-old. Deputies say he shot five of his classmates and killed two, then he shot himself. Parents feared for the worst.

"I hugged him told him how much I love him, that I was happy he was still here and that it wasn't in his school. I just loved looking at that little face again. That's all I wanted," Perez said.

Perez feels fortunate none of her four boys went to Saugus High School this year.

"I do feel lucky in a way, but I just feel that again more needs to be done to prevent this from happening. Hopefully next year nothing happens," Perez said.

