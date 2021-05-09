The Monroe Police Department announced Tracey Conroy's passing in a social media post Monday.

ATLANTA — After battling COVID-19, 49-year-old Detective Tracey Conroy died over the weekend, according to the City of Monroe Police Department.

Conroy, who died at Piedmont Walton Hospital, served as a detective for the City of Monroe for more than three years in the role of evidence tech.

According to her department, she worked in law enforcement for nearly two decades.

"Tracey always had a positive attitude and a smile for others. We will miss her tremendously. Please continue to pray for her loved ones, friends, and her MPD family," the department's Facebook post reads.

The department's post didn't detail how long Conroy had been battling the virus before her passing.

Here is the full statement from the police department:

"It is with a broken and heavy heart that we at MPD ask for your prayers in honoring the life and dedicated service of Detective Tracey Conroy. We regret to say that Tracey had been battling Covid but rejoice that she is no longer in pain. Det. Conroy has honorably served the city of Monroe for more than 3 years as our evidence tech and has served in law enforcement for nearly 20 years. Tracey always had a positive attitude and a smile for others. We will miss her tremendously. Please continue to pray for her loved ones, friends, and her MPD family. We love you Tracey!!