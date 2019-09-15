POLSON, Mont. — If you want to bring about change, sometimes, you have to do it yourself.

Patti Baumgartner became tired of people speeding down her street so much so she decided to hold set out a chair, sit down and hold up a white hairdryer, KPAX-TV reports. To some drivers, that might be all the convincing they need to slow down.

The grandmother told the TV station she was worried about her grandchild's safety as they would go for walks.

"We were talking about maybe something would slow the cars down. So, we decided to put me in a chair, and I guess use the hairdryer as a speed thing," Baumgartner said.

Her son took a picture and tweeted it to Montana Highway Patrol Trooper Noah Pesola. He caught it -- and loved it.

"I thought it was hilarious, I think that we have a speed issue in Montana and I thought it was a great creative idea for the public to try and combat that a little bit without making people too upset," Pesola told the station.

Thanks to Baumgartner's efforts, she now carries the title of "Honorary Montana Trooper."

