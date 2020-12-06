Paralyzed veteran gets wheelchair back after it was stolen a second time

MISSOULA, Mont. — A veteran is back in his wheelchair after it was taken with a stolen trailer.
Tim Guardipee's trailer full of specialized equipment was taken on Monday night in Montana, according to KPAX. Not only was the specialized wheelchair taken, but so was about $20,000 worth of his things including personal ramps.
This wasn't the first time Guardipee's wheelchair was taken from him. Montana Right Now reported it was stolen from him in 2017 also.
Guardipee told KPAX he loves going outside in the summer and needs his wheelchair to do so.
Luckily, when the Missoula County Sheriff's Offence found the trailer, the wheelchair and ramps were still inside, according to KPAX.
Guardipee is a retired Army lieutenant colonel, who served for 32 years in four war zones. He was paralyzed after a bad parachute landing in 2005, KPAX reported.
- Pulse 4 years later: Remembering the lives lost and changed forever after nightclub shooting
- Florida breaks record for single-day spike with 1,902 new coronavirus cases
- Alligator in road caused deadly Manatee County crash, troopers say
- Jacksonville to host major parts of 2020 Republican National Convention
- Mayor Kriseman: Racists crash virtual St. Pete City Council meeting
- Read Gov. DeSantis' proposed plans to safely reopen schools in the fall
- Pinellas County Jail experiencing COVID-19 outbreak
- Chicago police officers caught 'lounging' and making popcorn while looting happened
FREE 10 TAMPA BAY APP:
►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter