Not much more information has been released, but MPD has not had a press conference since they began releasing interviews on their YouTube page.

Example video title will go here for this video

MOSCOW, Idaho — Moscow Police Department will be holding a press conference at 1 p.m. PST / 2 p.m. MST at city hall, Idaho State Police communications officer Aaron Snell confirmed to KTVB Friday.

According to NBC, four law enforcement officials say there was a suspect taken into custody in Monroe County, Pennsylvania in connection with the murders.

WNEP and the Associated Press report 28-year-old Bryan Kohberger of Albrightsville was arrested Friday morning. Kohberger is a graduate student studying criminology at Washington State University, the school's website shows.

Court records show Kohberger is awaiting extradition.

It's been almost nine weeks since the quadruple murders of four University of Idaho students in their home at 1122 King Road, off campus on Nov. 13. Ethan Chapin, Xana Kernodle, Madison Mogen and Kaylee GonCalves were all stabbed to death in their home in the early morning hours of that Sunday.

Snell said he can't speak to what the press conference is related to.

MPD will be streaming the conference on their YouTube page. KTVB will be providing coverage throughout the evening.

Police have previously stated they believe the case will be solved. They have been looking for a 2011-2013 white Hyundai Elantra with an unknown license plate that was seen in the area around the time of the murders.

Watch more coverage of this story: