SAN FRANCISCO — Uber has released its annual Lost & Found Index which breaks down what riders are leaving behind in their rideshare. Some of the items are pretty odd.

The company said in 2019 the most common items left included phones, wallets, keys and bags. The most unusual items included a food processor, a bag of onions and a cup of yogurt, and Swarovski hunting binoculars.

Uber also found some interesting trends like which holidays generated the most forgotten things -- New Year’s Day, Halloween weekend, and St. Patrick’s Day -- and the most forgetful cities. Lubbock, Texas, took the top spot followed by Oxford, Mississippi.

Uber riders are most forgetful on Fridays and Saturdays, and late at night, according to the Index. 6 p.m., 11 p.m. and midnight were the most common times of day people were more forgetful.

On Mondays, people are most likely to forget a stroller versus on Wednesdays, when people are most likely to forget their jewelry.

The 10 most commonly forgotten items in Ubers:

  1. Phone
  2. Wallet 
  3. Keys
  4. Backpack / bag / purse
  5. Headphones 
  6. Clothing
  7. Glasses
  8. Vape / e-cig
  9. ID / license / passport
  10. Water bottle

The 50 most unique lost items in Ubers:

  1. Mice for my pet snake to eat
  2. A specimen cup from the doctor’s office
  3. Husband’s CPAP sleep machine
  4. A cooler of breastmilk
  5. A six pack of *much* needed toilet paper
  6. One fake cosmetic tooth and a skin-colored retainer
  7. An apron with the name tag “Kayla” from Krispy Kreme
  8. A cat paw print from the vet
  9. Keys with my dead dog’s dog tag with the name “Lucy” 
  10. Lanyard that says “virginity rocks”
  11. A boulder
  12. My wife’s weed
  13. Meat
  14. A bubble machine
  15. A purple suede weightlifting belt with blue stitching that says ‘FEARLESS’
  16. An oxygen tank
  17. A brown bag with a Nightmare Before Christmas costume, a Harry Potter wand and a Batman game
  18. Cat tarot cards
  19. Swarovski binoculars
  20. A coconut purse. Literally a black & white plaid coconut with a zipper and a string, ugly as possible. My ID and all my keys are in the coconut purse
  21. Jiu-Jitsu clothes and a towel
  22. The top part of my crutch
  23. A bedazzled tiny tube with an alien face in it
  24. Bag of three stuffed elves
  25. Sriracha themed high socks
  26. Little purple box with gold dental appliance (bottom grillz)
  27. Diamond cufflinks
  28. Gray dog tent with blue wee wee pads inside
  29. Game of Thrones wallet
  30. Bag of wigs
  31. A black leather choker with a silk chiffon piece
  32. My surfing helmet
  33. A special magnet gift for my grandfather in Poland
  34. A hard boiled egg and I don’t want it back
  35. Mustard-colored butt cushion
  36. Jerusalem Bible and a church picture
  37. Ouija board 
  38. Small spooky figurines 
  39. Cornhole bags for my cornhole set
  40. My pants and my sword
  41. A bag with Uggs and some curry powder
  42. Purple cup with a llama on it
  43. Guinea pig slippers
  44. A food processor 
  45. A gold colored Star Trek shirt & fake ears 
  46. Steam mop and a box of garbage
  47. A Ziploc containing approximately $12.00 in quarters
  48. An electric servo and a gray fuel pump
  49. A bag of onions & a cup of yogurt
  50. A white remote for an implanted stimulator

How do you get lost items back from Uber? The best way to retrieve a lost item is to call the driver – but if you leave your phone itself in an Uber, you can log in to your account on a computer. Click here to find out all the steps to get a lost item back.

