The sheriff's office said the mother and her two young children couldn't get out of the car and it caught fire, killing all three.

Example video title will go here for this video

Next up in 5

DELAWARE COUNTY, Ind — A mother and her two young children were killed after the car they were riding in crashed and caught fire in Delaware County on Sunday.

A 54-year-old woman was driving a PT Cruiser with her daughter and two young grandchildren in it, the Delaware County Sheriff's Office said.

They were traveling north on South County Road 600 West in a rural area between Anderson and Muncie when the car went off the road and hit a culvert.

The sheriff's office said the car flipped multiple times before stopping on its side in a field by the road.

A passerby was able to help the 54-year-old driver get out of the car with minor injuries.

The driver's daughter, a 30-year-old woman, and her two young children were unable to escape.

The sheriff's office said the car caught fire "completely burning" and killing the woman and children.

The Delaware County Coroner's Office was requested to assist in the investigation.

The sheriff's office's crash reconstruction team and other deputies are investigating the crash.