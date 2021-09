Officials said resuscitation efforts on the cat were unsuccessful.

AUSTIN, Texas — A fire ignited in a North Austin garage killed a family cat on Saturday evening.

The Austin Fire Department first reported the fire before 6 p.m. from Pointer Lane.

The fire is now out and all occupants are accounted for. The AFD said resuscitation efforts on the animal were unsuccessful.

Four adults are displaced. The cause was ruled accidental and the fire was started by a motorcycle in the garage.

