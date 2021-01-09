The city of Winston-Salem alerted the public to standby for instructions from police.

WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Police said a student was shot at Mount Tabor High School in Winston-Salem Wednesday afternoon. The school went on lockdown as a result. Officials are searching for the shooter.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital, according to school officials. Their condition isn't known.

"We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe," Winston-Salem police tweeted. Police said several nearby schools have been placed on lockdown out of an abundance of caution, and no other incidents have been reported at other schools.

New details about the Mount Tabor incident:

5. One student is injured, all other students are safe.

6. We are actively seeking the suspect. We have no confirmed information of any other shootings or injuries. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

Winston-Salem police told parents to not go to the school.

Mt. Tabor parents have been instructed to pick up their kids from the neighboring Harris Teeter Shopping Center.

Here at the Harris Teeter on Peace Haven Rd in ⁦@CityofWS⁩ where parents are anxiously awaiting the arrival of their students after a shooting at Mt Tabor High School ⁦@WFMY⁩ pic.twitter.com/YciMFfDc4D — Jaelen Gilkey (@SilkyGilkey) September 1, 2021

The city of Winston-Salem also alerted the public to standby for instructions from the police department.

The school system sent the following message to parents:

"Good afternoon Students, Parents, and Staff. As you may be aware, we had an incident take place on the campus of Mount Tabor High School this afternoon where one student was injured in a shooting. That student is being treated at an area hospital and ALL other students and staff members are safe and in the care of law enforcement. They are being transported in stages to an area off campus. This is a large undertaking and because we are using our buses to do this, some other schools may see a delay in afternoon transportation and some students may arrive home later than normal. Thank you for your patience and understanding and again, all students and staff members at Mount Tabor are safe and being safely removed from campus."

Speas Global Elementary is also on lockdown due to the incident at Mount Tabor. The elementary school said they are safe and all clear.

School officials said Parkland High School is on lockdown as well as out precaution.

If you have any information call Crime Stoppers at (336) 727-2800.

#BREAKING: A very active scene near Mount Tabor High School as police investigate a shooting on campus. The school is on lockdown. Law enforcement says they’ve secured the area. Working to learn more pic.twitter.com/OlDR6tz9Kx — Marissa Tansino (@MarissaTansino) September 1, 2021

Mount Tabor High School is on lockdown. There has been a shooting on school property. We and the WSPD have secured the campus and are doing everything possible to keep students safe. We are actively investigating what happened and will share confirmed information when available. — cityofwspolice (@cityofwspolice) September 1, 2021

The husband of a staff member says he got a text from his wife on the Mt. Tabor HS campus. @WFMY #2WTK #schoolshooting #mttabor pic.twitter.com/yzQR3xTyj8 — TanyaRivera (@TanyaRiveraOn2) September 1, 2021

Speas is on a Community Lockdown for an incident at Mt Tabor High School. We are safe and all clear. Again, students are safe. We will dismiss as normal at 2:25. pic.twitter.com/E1zCy3tqhz — Speas Global Elem (@SpeasGlobal) September 1, 2021

