San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit reported that the 71-year-old motorist has been detained on suspicion of DUI.

SAN DIEGO COUNTY, Calif. — San Diego Fire-Rescue Department Chief Colin Stowell confirmed Monday during a media conference that three people are dead and six are hospitalized with various injuries sustained when a vehicle mowed down pedestrians in the 1400 block of B Street downtown.

San Diego Police Chief David Nisleit reported that the 71-year-old motorist has been detained on suspicion of DUI after hitting at least nine pedestrians in a tunnel under San Diego City College bridge on B Street between Park Boulevard and 16th Street.

The incident was reported shortly after 9:05 a.m. between 16th Street and Park Boulevard, San Diego police Officer Scott Lockwood said.

According to police, a vehicle drove up on the sidewalk near the San Diego City College Bridge where several people had tents up with their belonging trying to shelter from the rain.

Police said the suspect identified himself as the person who was driving the vehicle involved in the incident and tried to render aid to the victims who were hit.

Police said to avoid the surrounding area during the investigation.

SDFD is working a Multi Medical Casualty at 1400 B ST. The call was received on 03/15/2021 at 09:05:53 AM and unit(s) arrived at 09:10:36 AM. Updates at: https://t.co/5yXxzI0Guw #FS21039318 — SDFD Newsworthy Incidents (@SDFD_Incidents) March 15, 2021