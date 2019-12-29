MONSEY, N.Y. — Multiple people were stabbed near a synagogue in New York Saturday night.
The New York Times said the stabbings happened at the home of a rabbi in Monsey, New York.
The rabbi’s home in Rockland County is next door to his synagogue congregation.
News outlets cite sources saying that the stabbing happened during a Hanukkah celebration Saturday night in Monsey, a New York suburb about 30 miles north of the city. At least five people were injured and taken to hospitals.
CBS New York said a man went into the rabbi’s home and pulled out a machete. Police said after the attack, the man left the home and has not been caught.
This is a developing story. Stay with 10News for updates.
