Nashville officers recognized for saving lives before explosion

NASHVILLE, Tenn. — Six Metropolitan Nashville Police Department officers are being recognized for their efforts to evacuate people out of the area where an RV exploded Christmas morning.
They include the following:
- Officer Brenna Hosey, who has been with the department for 4 years
- Officer James Luellen, who has been with the department for 3 years
- Officer Michael Sipos, who has been with the department for 16 months
- Officer Amanda Topping, who has been with the department for 21 months
- Officer James Wells, who has been with the department for 21 months
- Sergeant Timothy Miller, who has been with the department for 11 years
Nashville police say they worked to move people away from 2nd Avenue "and saved lives in the process."
Police responded early Friday to a report of shots fired but instead came across an RV blaring a message that a bomb would explode in 15 minutes, the Associated Press reports. Nearby buildings were evacuated, and the bomb squad was called in to respond.
The RV exploded not long thereafter, Chief John Drake said.
It's believed the explosion was intentional but a motive or target isn't yet known, the AP reports.
"This morning’s attack on our community was intended to create chaos and fear in this season of peace and hope. But Nashvillians have proven time and time again that the spirit of our city cannot be broken," Mayor John Cooper said at a news conference.
