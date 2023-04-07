How much does the winner make in Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest?

In 10 minutes of hotdog eating, Tampa Bay area local, Miki Sudo, downed 39 dogs to take first place in the women's competition.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Now that the hot dogs have been devoured and Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest has come to a close, the winners can spend the rest of the Fourth of July holiday counting their earnings.

In 10 minutes of hotdog eating, Miki Sudo downed 39 dogs to take first place in the women's competition. Joey Chestnut defended his title and won the men's division, eating 62 hotdogs.

Sudo is the No. 1 ranked female eater in the world and now the 9-time Nathan's Hot Dog Eating Contest Women’s Champion.

So how much did the competitors win? According to DraftKings Network, the Hot Dog Eating Contest has a $40,000 pool split evenly between both the men's and women's competitions.

Sudo and Chestnut each took home $10,000, and the runner-up gets $5,000. The next three to place each receive $2,500, $1,500 and $1,000.