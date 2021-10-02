State Fire Marshal and CFO recognizes National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day

Patronis says the nation will stop to honor 215 firefighters from across the country who served their communities and "gave the ultimate sacrifice."

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and State Fire Marshal Jimmy Patronis release a statement on Saturday recognizing the 40th National Fallen Firefighters Memorial Day.

According to a news release, America's fallen fire heroes, who died in the line of duty, will be honored from Saturday until Sunday.

The names of the 215 firefighters will become a permanent part of the National Fallen Firefighters Memorial located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, the release explains.

"This year, as we reflect on the 20th Anniversary of 9/11, it reminds us of the amazing sacrifices that our firefighters and first responders make every day to keep us safe," Patronis said in the release.

"Every time they answer a call, they put their lives in harm's way to protect us and they deserve our deepest gratitude. May God bless these fallen heroes and their families. Their service and sacrifice will never be forgotten."