ST. CLOUD, Minn. — The National Guard has lost communication with one of its helicopters based in St. Cloud.

The National Guard Public Affairs Office confirmed that they were searching for the helicopter at around 3 p.m. Thursday.

The FAA says it is aware of a missing UH-60 Black Hawk helicopter that took off from the St. Cloud Airport. Its last known location was 10 miles southwest of the airport.

The St. Paul Fire Department tweeted that it has deployed a rescue squad in support of a Minnesota Aviation Air Rescue Team (MART) activation. According to St. Paul Fire, they are responding to a report of an "aircraft down near St. Cloud following a mayday call."

State Patrol deployed a helicopter to join the search as part of the MART effort.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has rescheduled a tree lighting in light of the situation.

According to a release from his office, "Governor Walz is in communication with the Minnesota National Guard and will be at the Capitol to monitor the developing situation."

