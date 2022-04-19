National Pretzel Day means free pretzels at Auntie Anne's

ATLANTA — National Pretzel Day is April 26!
To celebrate the day, Auntie Anne's is giving away free "Original" and "Cinnamon Sugar" pretzels to Pretzel Perks members.
For people to redeem their free pretzel, they do need to download the "Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks" app. Then, you can redeem the free pretzel offer in store or online on National Pretzel Day. The offer is limited to one per person.
While Auntie Anne's is currently based out of Atlanta, the company's original home is in Lancaster County Pennsylvania, where it was founded in 1988.
Here are some National Pretzel Day facts, courtesy of Auntie Anne's:
- In 2021, pretzel fans purchased more than 76.9 million pretzel items at Auntie Anne's!
- Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets are the #1 menu item sold at Auntie Anne's followed by Original Pretzel Nuggets in second and Mini Pretzel Dogs in third.
- Auntie Anne's was founded in Pennsylvania in 1988 and today, the Original Pretzel is still the number one item purchased by local residents.
- Fans in Texas, New York, Florida, and California prefer their pretzels to be sweet, not salty, with Cinnamon Sugar Pretzel Nuggets reigning as the top pretzel choice.