National Pretzel Day means free pretzels at Auntie Anne's

To celebrate National Pretzel Day, Auntie Anne's is giving away free "Original" and "Cinnamon Sugar."

ATLANTA — National Pretzel Day is April 26!

To celebrate the day, Auntie Anne's is giving away free "Original" and "Cinnamon Sugar" pretzels to Pretzel Perks members.

For people to redeem their free pretzel, they do need to download the "Auntie Anne's Pretzel Perks" app. Then, you can redeem the free pretzel offer in store or online on National Pretzel Day. The offer is limited to one per person.

While Auntie Anne's is currently based out of Atlanta, the company's original home is in Lancaster County Pennsylvania, where it was founded in 1988.

For more information, click here.

Here are some National Pretzel Day facts, courtesy of Auntie Anne's: