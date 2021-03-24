2 teenage girls arrested in connection to deadly Navy Yard carjacking

The Metropolitan Police Department charged both girls with felony murder and carjacking.

WASHINGTON — The Metropolitan Police Department (MPD) is investigating a violent crash that took place in D.C.'s Navy Yard community Tuesday afternoon that left one man dead.

According to the department, the man died after a car overturned on the 1200 block of Van Street, Southeast, near Nationals Park.

D.C. Fire and EMS said two other people were assessed at the scene for injuries.

Officers arrested two teenage girls Tuesday for their suspected roles in the deadly crash. MPD's preliminary investigation found that a 13-year-old girl and a 15-year-old girl assaulted the driver of the truck with a Taser while carjacking the man, which resulted in the rollover crash.

The victim was identified in a release from MPD Wednesday as 66-year-old Mohammad Anwar of Springfield, Virginia.

Police say both teens have been charged with felony murder and carjacking

Navy Yard resident Elliott Morris said he was walking down N Street, Southeast, when he heard the car speeding in his direction.

“Turned around [and] saw this car flying from Van onto N, going like 50 to 60 miles per hour,” he said.

Morris said the car ended up on two wheels as it tried to make the turn, before it ultimately crashed into two other cars along N Street SE.

He said the driver then fell out of the car via the driver’s side door.

“Folks from everywhere were a little shocked,” he said.

Around the same time, Morris said another person tried to climb out of the car. He said members of the National Guard, possibly from the COVID testing site at Nats Park nearby, then responded to the scene.

“They helped the woman out of the top and then the nurses from the testing site came down to do first aid,” Morris said.