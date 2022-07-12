NBA star Charles Barkley announces $1 million donation to Spelman College

The school said they have not officially received the gift yet but are coordinating with him in the following days.

ATLANTA — Spelman College is keeping its eyes out for a $1 million donation from former NBA player, now sports commentator Charles Barkley.

The college said they've not received the donation yet, but are working with Barkley in the next few days.

No other details about the donation were shared at this time by the HBCU, but they said they would reach out with more updates.