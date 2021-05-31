x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Tampa Bay and Sarasota's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Tampa Bay and Sarasota, FL | WTSP.com

Nation World

'I didn’t even play tonight' | NC woman shocked to discover she won $2 million lottery jackpot

Elizabeth Johnson actually missed the 9:57 p.m. cutoff to buy a ticket by one minute. Her bad luck turned into good luck on Saturday.
Credit: NC Lottery

WILSON COUNTY, N.C. — A North Carolina woman who bought her Powerball ticket too late for last Wednesday’s drawing realized she qualified in plenty of time to win $2 million in Saturday's drawing.  

Elizabeth Johnson's lucky twist of fate started last Wednesday when, at the end of a busy day, she rushed to get her numbers into that night’s Powerball drawing.

Or at least, she thought she had. As fate would have it, she actually missed the 9:57 p.m. cutoff to buy a ticket using Online Play by one minute. Her bad luck turned into good luck on Saturday because her Quick Pick ticket was good for that drawing.

For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic alerts, download the WCNC Charlotte mobile app.

“It was definitely a shock!” Johnson said. “When I got the message saying that I had won I thought, ‘Well, I didn’t even play tonight.’”

Her lucky $3 Power Play ticket matched the numbers on all five white balls to win $1 million in Saturday’s drawing. Johnson’s prize doubled to $2 million when the 2X multiplier was drawn. The odds of matching all five white balls are 1 in 11.6 million.

Johnson, who works as an interpreter, claimed her prize Thursday at lottery headquarters in Raleigh and took home $1,415,001 after required federal and state tax withholdings. She said she’ll buy a house and go on vacation with her big win.

“The kids want to go to Disneyland,” Johnson said. “We’ve never been and now we’ll get to.”

Click here to sign up for the daily Wake Up Charlotte newsletter