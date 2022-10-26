Full story on Longview News-Journal's website.

LONGVIEW, Texas — Residents of a Longview neighborhood gathered Tuesday evening to honor a "patriot" as he celebrated his 102nd birthday.

Cake, burgers and more were served at a home on Marguerite Drive during a birthday party for Charley Clayton.

Along with people who live in the neighborhood, guests included representatives from the Longview police and fire departments.