New Jersey mom dies trying to save 6-year-old daughter from house fire

Jacqueline Montanaro was able to escape the house fire, but she realized her 6-year-old girl was still inside and went back in to try to save her.

HAZLET, N.J. — A New Jersey mother and her daughter were killed in a house fire last Friday. Family and friends say the woman spent her last moments trying to save her child.

Jacqueline Montanaro was able to escape the house fire, but she realized her 6-year-old girl was still inside. The smoke was thick and her husband struggled to get through the door, but Jacqueline was able to make it back inside, CBS News reported.

Montanaro's husband William, deep in grief, called his wife a hero. He wrote on Twitter, "Without hesitation, Jackie then charged in with a mother's love and the courage of a police officer fueling the attempt to save our daughter."

"We're just so upset about it. There's no words. Like why, why is this happening?" said Jacqueline Frescki, a preschool teacher.

There were only tears at Miles of Smiles Daycare on Monday as preschool teachers grieved the loss of 6-year-old Madelyn and her mother in the fire.

"When you think of the perfect person, she was it. She was always just kind and kind to everyone, and she was instilling that in her daughters, to spread love and kindness," said Sandy Hagberg, a preschool teacher.

William and their 8-year-old daughter Elana were able to escape.

"The kind of mother that she was to those girls, it does not surprise me at all," said Hagberg.

On a GoFundMe for the family, her coworker wrote, "She held everyone to an extremely high standard and worked tirelessly to make everyone around her a better officer, a better person, or simply a better family member."