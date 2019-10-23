A New Jersey school district is preventing students with more than $75 in lunch debt from going to prom and participating in extracurricular activities.

According to BBC News, the Cherry Hill school board made the decision after public outcry over an earlier plan to give students who were behind on payments tuna sandwiches rather than other food. Critics had described that idea as "lunch shaming."

So, the school district reportedly decided to get rid of the tuna sandwich idea and ban indebted kids from prom and extracurriculars instead.

The Philadelphia Inquirer reports a retired businessman offered to help pay off thousands of dollars in lunch debt, but the board did not accept the charitable donation -- arguing it didn't address "the many families with financial means who have just chosen not to pay what is owed."

"Unfortunately, there is a discussion going on outside of our community that is dramatically different and not representative of what is going on within our community," Superintendent Joseph Meloche told the Courier-Post in a statement this week.

